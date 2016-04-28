Here’s something we weren’t expecting – Stephen Merchant, co-creator of The Office and Extras and the star of Hello Ladies, has been cast in upcoming superhero sequel Wolverine 3 alongside Hugh Jackman, in a move that’s bound to increased the proliferation of West Country accents in the X-universe by roughly 100 percent.

Advertisement

According to Deadline there’s no word yet on Merchant’s role, but we can only assume he’ll be playing a taciturn and intimidating enemy who overcomes Wolverine through sheer brute force and doesn’t crack a single joke even once. Or you know, the opposite of that.