Jessica Chastain, who was nominated for a Golden Globe alongside Williams, tweeted that “She deserves more than 1% of her male costar’s salary”. Emma Watson and Reese Witherspoon retweeted Chastain’s message.

Other Hollywood stars, including Mia Farrow, comedy director Judd Apatow and American Horror Story actor Billy Eichner also spoke out against the reported pay gap.

The news also angered many more on Twitter after Spacey was removed from the picture following allegations of sexual assault.

Advertisement

And more highlighted that, if true, the news could show exactly why the Hollywood equality campaign Time’s Up was founded.