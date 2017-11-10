“We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi,” said president of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy.

“He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

Johnson joked on Twitter once the news was confirmed that an awful lot more was now riding on his upcoming movie, Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.

More like this

Johnson's longtime collaborator Ram Bergman will produce the new trilogy of films, which will be separate from the main 'Skywalker saga' begun by George Lucas.

American director Johnson's debut feature film Brick won a special award at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival, and since then he has directed films including Looper and several episodes of TV series Breaking Bad.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release in cinemas this December, but no dates have been set for the new trilogy at this stage.