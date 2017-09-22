This marks the end of over three years of work on the film for Johnson, who was hired as director in August 2014, before Disney’s Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens was released.

But although the film is just three months away from its cinema debut, we’re still yet to see waiting for a proper glimpse. A teaser was dropped in April and we’ve seen a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the production, but a full trailer is yet to emerge from hyperspace. THE WAIT IS TOO MUCH.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released on 15th December 2017