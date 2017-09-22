Rian Johnson reveals Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi is officially finished
The director revealed on Instagram that the latest film in the Star Wars franchise is ready – just in time for Christmas...
To paraphrase Admiral Ackbar: it’s a wrap! Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi is now a fully operational battle station movie.
Director Rian Johnson announced on Instagram that post-production on the upcoming sci-fi extravaganza is now in the can. Alongside a picture of his crew, Johnson posted: “Aaaand that’s a wrap on the hardest working post-production team in the galaxy. Going to miss sitting in dark rooms with these goobers.”
This marks the end of over three years of work on the film for Johnson, who was hired as director in August 2014, before Disney’s Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens was released.
But although the film is just three months away from its cinema debut, we’re still yet to see waiting for a proper glimpse. A teaser was dropped in April and we’ve seen a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the production, but a full trailer is yet to emerge from hyperspace. THE WAIT IS TOO MUCH.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released on 15th December 2017