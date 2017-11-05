But his latest message has to be his most enigmatic yet.

Yes, those are slightly modified lyrics from Joni Mitchell's Both Sides Now. The full lyrics are below; Hamill has changed 'From win and lose' to 'From light and dark'. Obviously.

I've looked at life from both sides now

From win and lose and still somehow

It's life's illusions I recall

I really don't know life at all

Couple those lovely lyrics with the clever combination of 'Light' and 'Dark' Side posters (both of which feature Skywalker looming ominously at the top), and Hamill's tweet pretty much doubles down on every Star Wars fan theory currently going.

In the most recent Episode VIII teaser trailer, Daisy Ridley's Rey apparently drawing her lightsaber with Luke lying prone on the ground.

Is Luke evil? Is he good? Is the galaxy out of balance? Is this all one big misdirect to disguise the true plot's direction? Honestly, there's not that long before we find out...

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi is released in UK cinemas on 14th December