Fans are theorising like crazy about Luke Skywalker's appearance in the new Last Jedi teaser
Mark Hamill is back in the Millennium Falcon
With Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi just over a month away, Lucasfilms has dropped a new teaser, and it has fans frantically speculating about Luke Skywalker's role in the film.
The 45-second clip appears to show Daisy Ridley's Rey pulling a lightsaber on Skywalker, fanning the flames that Mark Hamill's character has turned to the dark side. Check it out below:
Some fans on Twitter are worried that the clip suggests Luke may follow in his father's footsteps...
While others seem to think it means Rey might be wavering...
Or could it all just be one big misunderstanding?
Star Wars fans have been worrying for a while now that Luke Skywalker is destined for the dark side, and it would appear that the filmmakers are keen for us to think that it's headed this way after a series of subtle hints in that direction.
However, that didn't stop most of us from geeking out upon seeing the Star Wars legend return to the Millennium Falcon...
Star Wars Episode VII: The Last Jedi is released in UK cinemas on 15th December 2017