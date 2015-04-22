The popular Star Wars character was re-imagined as one of the Doctor's deadliest foes by artist Earl Ellis as part of the #R2ME2 exhibition, which previewed at the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California.

The brainchild of Sideshow Collectibles, the #R2ME2 project encouraged friends of the site and Star Wars fans to give the droid a brand new look. They were each given a blank prototype of the "Deluxe R2-D2 Sixth Scale Figure" and given free reign to customise it.

The Dalek wasn't the only iconic character that popped up among the new creations: Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story), Oscar the Grouch (Sesame Street) and Cast Away's Wilson all feature in the collection.

The project – which was a big hit on Instagram during the Celebration – is now available to view online.

And as if transforming him into pop culture icons and artistic creations wasn't enough, some artists even opted to give R2 a Star Wars makeover.

Anthony Mestas (who is responsible for the above creation) was just one such creative mind: check out the rest of the gallery to see what they were AT-AT.