We love Oscar Isaac, sure. But we can’t say we didn’t enjoy watching a video of Carrie Fisher slap him across the face over 40 times during a gag reel of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The behind-the-scenes footage released by Entertainment Tonight shows the late actress in character as Leia Organa repeatedly hitting Isaac’s face after his character, Poe Dameron, ignored orders to abandon a mission. It’s a small moment, but one that writer-director Rian Johnson evidently felt like he had to get right – or at least use as a horrible prank on Isaac.