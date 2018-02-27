However, the new film will also take place earlier than popular animated series Star Wars Rebels, which follows a group of anti-Empire fighters who occasionally run into younger versions of the original trilogy cast.

This means that Solo will be our first onscreen depiction of life under the earlier years of the Empire (ie, after they took over in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith), down to a very specific time period – the film takes place some time after the novel Tarkin, set 14 years before the original 1977 Star Wars, but before A New Dawn, another novel set 11 years before it.

This means Solo will be set in the three-year period between the two stories, around the time Luke Skywalker would have been at most eight years old.

More like this

So there you have it – despite being the very newest Star Wars film, Solo is also one of the oldest. Clear as mud.

Advertisement

Solo: A Star Wars story will be released in UK cinemas on 25th May