And now a first-look image of the film’s main stars has been released, with Ridley sporting a VERY different blonde look than fans will be used to.

Sadly, this does not seem to be one of the occasions where blondes have more fun.

The film is the first in a planned trilogy based on the Chaos Walking trilogy Ness originally penned, and is directed by Edge of Tomorrow’s Doug Liman. You can read a plot summary of the original novel below.

Todd Hewitt is the only boy in a town of men. Ever since the settlers were infected with the Noise germ, Todd can hear everything the men think, and they hear everything he thinks. Todd is just a month away from becoming a man, but in the midst of the cacophony, he knows that the town is hiding something from him — something so awful Todd is forced to flee with only his dog, whose simple, loyal voice he hears too. With hostile men from the town in pursuit, the two stumble upon a strange and eerily silent creature: a girl. Who is she? Why wasn’t she killed by the germ like all the females on New World? Propelled by Todd’s gritty narration, readers are in for a white-knuckle journey in which a boy on the cusp of manhood must unlearn everything he knows in order to figure out who he truly is.

Chaos Walking also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Nick Jonas, David Oyelowo, Demián Bichir and Kurt Sutter.

Chaos Walking will be released in March 2019