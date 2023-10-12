However, they soon get more than they bargained for when clues lead them to a remote pig farm, where it looks like the local butcher has been killing more than just livestock.

Armstrong’s debut feature purports to be based on a true tale.

"This spectacularly brutal story is actually inspired by real events," he said when the film was first announced back in May 2022.

"Therefore, all darkness and violence in the movie is firmly grounded in reality, yet leans heavily into each character’s personal eccentricities."

Read on for everything you need to know about the serial killer movie.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The film will be released in cinemas and on digital platforms on 3rd November 2023.

At the time of the movie's announcement back in May 2022, Andre Relis, CEO of VMI Worldwide, said: "Looking forward to bringing the sad, terrifying and true story of one of the most prolific serial killers in history to Cannes.

"Accompanied by an all-star cast, it is sure to be a big hit at the market."

Walk Like A Duck Entertainment’s Jason Armstrong and Rob Goodrich added: "When we were presented Squealer, we immediately knew we had a unique opportunity to develop and produce a film that takes itself out of the nuts-and-bolts horror film, and incorporate Andy and Danielle’s decades of experience in the upper ranks of Hollywood’s stunt world and pair it with an exciting ensemble cast.

"Andy’s ability to bring this real story to a big screen is frightening and exciting as hell!"

Squealer cast

Ronnie Gene Blevins in Squealer. Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

Tyrese Gibson (Morbius) stars as local cop Paul, while Danielle Burgio (Fear the Walking Dead) appears as social worker Lisa and Ronnie Gene Blevins (The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It) takes on the role of the terrifying Squealer.

Meanwhile, the cast is rounded out by Wes Chatham (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, Ahsoka), Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy), Katherine Moennig (Ray Donovan) and Christina Gonzalez (Cruel Summer).

Squealer trailer

A trailer has been released for the movie, giving fans a first glimpse at the unnerving action. Watch below:

It opens with a woman being wheeled into the hospital as doctors run over her injuries. The footage then cuts between the killer, a pig farmer and the duo investigating the missing girls.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.