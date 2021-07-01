Spirit Untamed UK release date: Trailer, cast and latest news

A feature-length version of the animated Netflix series Spirit Riding Free, Spirit Untamed is also a spin-off of the 2002 hand-drawn blockbuster Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron.

The new Spirit film will follow a young girl called Lucky who moves to a tiny town called Miradero where she meets and bonds with the titular stallion. Together they must fight off an evil horse wrangler who plans to auction off Spirit to a lifetime of servitude and keep the stallion free in the wild.

Because of the pandemic, much of the film’s production was done remotely with the various animators working on the film from home, which has been one of the very few advantages of not needing to be on a set to make a film.

Spirit Untamed also comes with a bumper soundtrack with songs from Becky G and Robin Pecknold from indie band Fleet Foxes also working on several tracks.

The film got its Stateside release in June 2021, but when is it available to watch in the UK? Read on to find out.

Spirit Untamed release date

The stallion is due to gallop onto UK screens on 30th July 2021 which will be nearly two months after its US premiere which was 4th June.

Spirit Untamed trailer

You can see Lucky and Spirit meet in the trailer below:

Spirit Untamed cast

The much sought after Isabela Merced voices the lead role of Lucky in what has been a very busy few years for the nineteen-year-old. She came to recognition for starring in the Nickelodeon series 100 Things to do Before High School before later bagging a role in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Merced, who also sings on the Spirit Untamed soundtrack, also played Dora the Explorer in the live action adaptation released in 2019. Other roles include the Mark Wahlberg comedy Instant Family and as the female lead in the very violent Sicario: Day of the Soldado where she acts alongside Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro.

Jake Gyllenhaal is also amongst the voice cast playing Lucky’s father, Jim. In a long and successful career, it is the first time Gyllenhaal has done voice acting for a feature film. He is best known for his roles in the Oscar winning Brokeback Mountain, boxing movie Southpaw and his villainous turn in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Marsai Martin, best known for her performance in sitcom Black-ish will voice one of Lucky’s friends, Pru.

Hollywood royalty in Julianne Moore will also be heard in the film and she will use her husky tones to voice Lucky’s Aunt Cora. Oscar winner Moore includes amongst her credits Boogie Nights, Still Alice, Hannibal and Children of Men. Like Gyllenhaal, this will also be the first time she has been a voice in an animated film.

McKenna Grace from The Handmaid’s Tale and various other shows such as Designated Survivor and Fuller House will voice Abigail Stone, one of Lucky’s friends.

Walton Goggins is on board to play the main antagonist Hendricks, a horrid horse wrangler who wishes to sell Spirit. Goggins has received acclaim for his role on Justified and has also appeared in films such as The Hateful Eight, Django Unchained and Lincoln.

Eiza Gonzalez, as well as contributing to the soundtrack will also voice Lucky’s deceased mother and famed horse rider, Milagro. Gonzalez has appeared in various action movies such as Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver and Bloodshot.

Rounding out the cast is TV legend Andre Braugher as Pru’s father, Al. Finding fame for his performance in Homicide: Life on the Street, he can currently be seen in police comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

