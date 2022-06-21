Spiderhead soundtrack: all the songs in the Chris Hemsworth Netflix thriller
The film includes several well-known hits including Supertramp's The Logical Song and Hall & Oates' You Make My Dreams (Come True).
As if having directed one of the best-reviewed films of the year so far wasn't good enough, Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski has also cracked the Netflix Top 10 this week with another brand new film, titled Spiderhead.
Starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller, the film is based on a short story by George Saunders (originally published in The New Yorker in 2010) and tells of the sinister owner of a state-of-the-art penitentiary who experiments on the inmates with mind-altering drugs.
Although in many ways a very different film from Top Gun: Maverick, one thing they have in common is they both include excellent soundtracks – with a long list of recognisable songs heard over the course of the movie, including hits such as Supertramp's The Logical Song and Hall & Oates' You Make My Dreams (Come True).
If you watched the film and found yourself enjoying the music you can find a full list of all the songs used in the movie below – read on for the full Spiderhead soundtrack.
Spiderhead soundtrack
The Logical Song performed by Supertramp
Feelin' Like performed by Bad Colours feat. Jarv Dee
I’ll Take You There performed by The Staple Singers
Blitzkrieg performed by Blitzkrieg
What A Fool Believes performed by The Doobie Brothers
Solfeggietto performed by The Swingle Singers
Feels So Good performed by Chuck Mangione
She Blinded Me With Science performed by Thomas Dolby
Breezin' performed by George Benson
Der Fruhling (Spring) performed by The Swingle Singers
More Than This performed by Roxy Music
Rise performed by Herb Alpert
Mukuti performed by Rikki Ililonga
Flume performed by Fred Szymanski
You Make My Dreams (Come True) performed by Daryl Hall and John Oates
Crazy Love performed by Poco
