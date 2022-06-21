Starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller, the film is based on a short story by George Saunders (originally published in The New Yorker in 2010) and tells of the sinister owner of a state-of-the-art penitentiary who experiments on the inmates with mind-altering drugs.

As if having directed one of the best-reviewed films of the year so far wasn't good enough, Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski has also cracked the Netflix Top 10 this week with another brand new film, titled Spiderhead .

Although in many ways a very different film from Top Gun: Maverick, one thing they have in common is they both include excellent soundtracks – with a long list of recognisable songs heard over the course of the movie, including hits such as Supertramp's The Logical Song and Hall & Oates' You Make My Dreams (Come True).

If you watched the film and found yourself enjoying the music you can find a full list of all the songs used in the movie below – read on for the full Spiderhead soundtrack.

Spiderhead soundtrack

The Logical Song performed by Supertramp

Feelin' Like performed by Bad Colours feat. Jarv Dee

I’ll Take You There performed by The Staple Singers

Blitzkrieg performed by Blitzkrieg

What A Fool Believes performed by The Doobie Brothers

Solfeggietto performed by The Swingle Singers

Feels So Good performed by Chuck Mangione

She Blinded Me With Science performed by Thomas Dolby

Breezin' performed by George Benson

Der Fruhling (Spring) performed by The Swingle Singers

More Than This performed by Roxy Music

Rise performed by Herb Alpert

Mukuti performed by Rikki Ililonga

Flume performed by Fred Szymanski

You Make My Dreams (Come True) performed by Daryl Hall and John Oates

Crazy Love performed by Poco

