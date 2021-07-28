Spider-Man fans are getting impatient as No Way Home trailer is nowhere to be seen

Marvel fans are starting to lose their patience as they await the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has been held for an unusually long amount of time.

The much-anticipated sequel is due to arrive in cinemas this December, but not a single moment of footage from the film has been officially released by Sony Pictures.

This has been particularly agonising in light of wild rumours that have set the internet abuzz, claiming that previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be reprising their roles in a Spider-Verse story.

In addition, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro reportedly have substantial roles in the film.

The recent Loki ending leaves the door open for this theory, given that it saw the Marvel Cinematic Universe fracture into countless alternate realities – some of which could contain earlier incarnations of the franchise’s famous heroes.

It’s uncertain whether the No Way Home trailer would include this reveal even if it did turn out to be true, but that hasn’t stopped obsessing over its potential release.

After months of false alarms, the latest guess suggests that the teaser could drop on Spider-Man Day – aka 1st August – which marks the first appearance of the character in the pages of Marvel Comics.

no way home trailer date??? pic.twitter.com/Ey5d7wHQiC — darvesh (@ancklusmcs) July 28, 2021

That said, some fans are less optimistic, perhaps wisely unwilling to get their hopes up only to be disappointed once more, while Sony Pictures themselves has remained silent on the matter.

“i don't think we're getting that Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer next week either 😬😅” pic.twitter.com/KnVAePXUC9 — nicky 🔪 (@h0rrorfilms) July 26, 2021

Given that most major blockbusters have usually started their promotional campaign by now, one Twitter user joked that the No Way Home trailer might not arrive until after the film has been released.

BREAKING: SPIDER-MAN NOW WAY HOME TRAILER WILL BE COMING OUT 1 WEEK AFTER SPIDERMAN NO WAY HOME COMES OUT pic.twitter.com/FmOxpS3dFG — Cinema Cozmic (@Cosmic40357897) July 25, 2021

That would still be a better outcome than the theory put forward by one fan account, which pitched a shocking alternate title for the film: “Spider-Man: No one is getting the trailer the movie doesn’t exist”.

spider-man: no one is getting the trailer the movie doesn’t exist — Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) July 25, 2021

One possible explanation for the lack of material from No Way Home could be – and we hate to say it – that Sony is considering delaying the film due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Between Black Widow recently suffering sharp drops at the US box office as well as fears of another winter spike in cases if variants continue to emerge, it’s not so hard to imagine that being the case.

In which case, Sony will be looking to avoid the fate met by both Scarlett Johansson’s action flick and the next James Bond movie No Time To Die – an advertising campaign so long that both films felt like old news before they were even released.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled for release on 17th December 2021.