Zendaya hints No Way Home could be Marvel’s last Spider-Man movie
The star has played MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Published:
Zendaya has suggested the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home could be Spidey’s last adventure in the MCU, saying that “normally you do three movies and that is pretty much it.”
The actor, who has so far appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: No Way Home, was asked about the third film in a recent interview with E!, and her remarks appeared to hint there were no current plans for a fourth film.
“It was, I don’t know, so much fun but also kind of bittersweet,” she said of her experience filming No Way Home.
“We don’t know if we are going to do another one, like is it just going to be three and done? Normally you do three movies and that is pretty much it.”
She added, “So I think we just were all absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other and being so grateful for that experience because we have been doing it for since I was like – I did the first movie [when] I was like 19.”
“It’s pretty special to have grown up all together and be a part of another legacy. There have been so many different Spideys before us and, you know, just kind of making everybody proud.”
While those quotes don’t by any means confirm that there won’t be any further stories, the comments – coupled with her description of the experience as “bittersweet” – at the very least suggest that there’s a real possibility Marvel will be leaving it at three films.
Of course, we know at least one existing MCU character is definitely getting more than three films, with a fourth Thor film currently in development, while there were also four Avengers films up to and including Endgame, so there’s no reason that Marvel would need to stop after No Way Home.
Certainly, given how popular Tom Holland’s Spidey is, there’s bound to be a clamour for more from fans as well.