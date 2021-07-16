Space Jam 2 Easter eggs – all the characters from other properties which are in the new film

In the original Space Jam, released back in 1996, NBA legend Michael Jordan meets some iconic Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.

In the brand new sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, it’s LeBron James’ turn to encounter some of the Tunes, but his journey into the world of classic characters doesn’t end there.

The film is absolutely packed with characters from a huge range of previous films, franchises, and TV shows, with Warner Bros. finding a way to fit just about every single IP it owns into the film in one way or another – from stone-cold Hollywood classics like Casablanca to modern animated sitcoms like Rick and Morty.

The reason – at least ostensibly – that so many of these properties are included in the film is that the bulk of its running time takes place inside the ‘Warner 3000 Server-Verse’ a visual space ruled over by the tyrannical Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle).

Read on for more information on some of the characters and properties that are included.

Space Jam 2 Easter eggs

Most of the Easter eggs in Space Jam: A New Legacy occur in one of two segments: the sequence in which LeBron James and Bugs Bunny aim to assemble the rest of the Looney Tunes from around the Warner 3000 Server-Verse, and the climactic basketball match, in which several characters from Warner Bros. properties form the audience.

In the first of these sections, LeBron and Bugs travel to the worlds of Harry Potter (where LeBron learns he is a Hufflepuff), Metropolis (where they take on the roles of Batman and Robin and encounter Superman), and the Amazonian jungle (where they recruit Lola Bunny, who has been working for Wonder Woman).

This segment also takes them to Westeros from Game of Thrones, Rick’s cafe from Casablanca and vital scenes from Mad Max and the Matrix (where Looney Tunes character Granny goes full bullet time).

As for the characters who make up the audience to the basketball match, well, its quite an extensive list: King Kong, Rick and Morty and The Flinstones are among those to make notable appearances, while others who can be spotted include, Pennywise from IT, Austin Powers, the Scooby-Doo gang, the Iron Giant, Jane Hudson from What Ever Happened to Baby Jane, Stanley Ipkiss from The Mask, The Droogs from A Clockwork Orange and even the nuns from The Devils.

Basically, if Warner Bros. has the rights, it’s probably in there somewhere.