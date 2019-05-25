Director Jeff Fowler took to Twitter to confirm the film’s new release date in the States as 14th February 2020.

“Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right,” he wrote.

The film was initially scheduled to be released in November this year, but huge online criticism of the movie’s trailer, and the appearance of Sonic himself, saw Fowler promise changes will be made.

Discussing response to the trailer earlier this month, he wrote, “Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear... you aren't happy with the design and you want changes.

"It's going to happen. Everyone at Paramount and Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be."

Fans had plenty to say over the appearance of beloved video-game character Sonic, criticising his hauntingly human teeth, his strange furry texture (he’s meant to be a hedgehog), and his significantly smaller eyes.

The new Sonic film shows how Sonic crashes into this world to save it from threatening forces – with Jim Carrey back to his wacky best as Dr Robotnik.

Sonic the Hedgehog is now scheduled for release on 14th February 2020 in the United States. A UK release date is yet to be confirmed.