Apologies if someone else has already pointed this out or posted this; if so, please link below. (I did do a search but I didn't find anything).

I think the biggest bit of foreshadowing in Harry Potter is in the Chamber of Secrets. Harry stabs the basilisk in the roof of its mouth, killing it, and in doing so is stabbed in the arm by the basilisk's fang.

If the basilisk represents Voldemort, this is a perfect analogy for what happens at the end of Deathly Hallows. In order to kill Voldemort, Harry has to die himself. The basilisk venom would, of course, have killed him.

Harry is then saved by Fawkes, who's tears heal him. In Deathly Hallows, Harry meets Dumbledore at an imagined Kings Cross station, and Dumbledore sends him back.