2. Then, when he did eventually come to drive for the first time in the film (after some lessons), he had to do so with a python wrapped around his neck.

3. The actor credits his ability to do an American accent by always giving his action figures an American accent when he played with them as a kid.

4. Listening to Metallica and Megadeth apparently also helped.

More like this

5. Radcliffe wasn't too worried about being typecast after Harry Potter - that was until everyone in the media kept asking him if his best years were behind him.

6. Starring on stage in Equus, Radcliffe says, was his way of proving his intent to break the mould.

Radcliffe then enjoyed his debut at Comic-Con by running around dressed as Spider-Man.

Advertisement

Plus, fans got to see the brand new poster: