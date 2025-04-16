But even beyond the score itself, there are several other musical numbers – some electrifying, some haunting – that feature throughout the film, covering everything from blues to Irish folk music.

These numbers were all performed live on set, with breakout star Miles Caton especially wowing during his musical moments, and according to star Wunmi Mosaku, the experience of watching these scenes being filmed was extremely special.

"It was just beautiful," she told RadioTimes.com during an exclusive interview. "Ludwig's composition is just so more-ish, you don't get tired of it, it's just, like, beautiful.

"And then hearing someone like Miles... like, from the day we heard him at the read through, everyone's mouth was, like, aghast, we were just moved to tears, hearing this young, amazingly talented musician and this actor doing his debut."

She continued: "And, like, seeing him perform, you know... he's new on a set, asking questions, learning, and then you see him take the stage as his character, and you're like, 'Wow, this is his domain, like, as the character.' You feel really proud, and not that you had anything to do with it, but you feel really proud to be a part of it."

Meanwhile, the soundtrack album – which will be released in line with the film – also has some more surprises in store for fans, including a new original song by star Hailee Steinfeld – her first new track in two years.

"It was such a surreal experience, coming off of this movie, feeling so, so deeply inspired as a person, but as an actor and as a musician, with how heavily present music is in this film, getting the opportunity to collaborate with this project musically was a dream," she explained to RadioTimes.com.

"And to write this song and lyrically tap into Mary and her relationship with Stack and trying to sort of encapsulate that deep desire to simply just be together when it's not so simple under circumstances that aren't so simple. And maybe that's a little bit selfish of her.

"The song is called Dangerous, and it sort of, I think... I hope evokes that vulnerability that a lot of these characters have.

"But it was so amazing to sort of, like, be in both worlds, you know? Having played Mary and understanding the sort of inside of her, and then, you know, be on the outside of it now and write a song, sort of from her perspective mixed with my own, was quite fun."

Read on for the full list of songs on the Sinners soundtrack.

Sinners soundtrack: All the songs featured in the soundtrack album

Th full list of songs featured in the soundtrack can be found below:

This Little Light of Mine performed by Miles Caton, DC6 Singers Collective, and Pleasant Valley Youth Choir of New Orleans

performed by Miles Caton, DC6 Singers Collective, and Pleasant Valley Youth Choir of New Orleans Flames of Fortune performed by Ludwig Göransson and Don Toliver

performed by Ludwig Göransson and Don Toliver Wang Dang Doodle performed by Cedric Burnside, Sharde Thomas-Mallory, and Tierinii Jackson

performed by Cedric Burnside, Sharde Thomas-Mallory, and Tierinii Jackson Travelin' performed by Miles Caton

performed by Miles Caton Juke performed by Bobby Rush and Miles Caton

performed by Bobby Rush and Miles Caton Séance performed by James Blake and Ludwig Göransson

performed by James Blake and Ludwig Göransson Dangerous performed by Hailee Steinfeld

I Lied to You performed by Miles Caton

performed by Miles Caton Pick Poor Robin Clean performed by Jack O’Connell, Lola Kirke, and Peter Dreams

performed by Jack O’Connell, Lola Kirke, and Peter Dreams Can’t Win for Losin' performed by Cedric Burnside and Tierinii Jackson

performed by Cedric Burnside and Tierinii Jackson Old Corn Liquor performed by Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson

performed by Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson Will Ye Go, Lassie Go? performed by Lola Kirke, Peter Dreams, Brian Dunphy, Darren Holden, and Jack O’Connell

performed by Lola Kirke, Peter Dreams, Brian Dunphy, Darren Holden, and Jack O’Connell Pale, Pale Moon performed by Jayme Lawson

performed by Jayme Lawson Rocky Road to Dublin performed by Jack O’Connell, Brian Dunphy, and Darren Holden

performed by Jack O’Connell, Brian Dunphy, and Darren Holden In Moonlight performed by Jerry Cantrell and Ludwig Göransson

performed by Jerry Cantrell and Ludwig Göransson Travelin' performed by Buddy Guy

performed by Buddy Guy Last Time (I Seen the Sun) performed by Alice Smith and Miles Caton

performed by Alice Smith and Miles Caton Sinners performed by Rod Wave

Troubled Waters performed by OG DAYV and Uncle James

performed by OG DAYV and Uncle James Pale, Pale Moon performed by Brittany Howard

performed by Brittany Howard I Lied to You (Radio Edit) performed by Miles Caton

performed by Miles Caton Pick Poor Robin Clean performed by Geechie Wiley

Sinners score: All the compositions by Ludwig Göransson

You can also find the titles of all of the compositions featured in Ludwig Göransson's score below:

Filídh, Fire Keepers and Griots

Smokestack Twins

Grace, Bo and Lil' Lisa

(Delta) Slim's Patch

Clarksdale Love

Why You Here / Before the Sun Went Down

Not What He Seems / Sé Abú

Magic What We Do (Surreal Montage)

Mount Bayou / Proper Black Folks

She Said, "We?"

Playin' Games, Tellin' Ghost Stories

Hole Up 'Til Sunrise feat Lars Ulrich

feat Lars Ulrich Together Forever

Thy Kingdom Come

Bury That Guitar

Grand Closin' feat Eric Gales

feat Eric Gales Elijah feat Eric Gales

feat Eric Gales I’ve Seen Enough of This Place

Free for a Day

Sinners is in UK cinemas from Friday 18th April 2025.

