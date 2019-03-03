Simon Pegg has undergone a dramatic physical transformation for his role in the forthcoming thriller movie, Inheritance.

The Hot Fuzz actor has lost 19 pounds and four per cent of his body fat over the past six months, according to an Instagram post uploaded by his personal trainer revealing the role requires Pegg to be "lean, VERY lean".

Inheritance, which also stars Lily Collins, Kate Mara and Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford, chronicles the fall-out after the patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly dies, leaving his wife and daughter with a secret inheritance that “threatens to unravel and destroy their lives”.

Pegg is also set to reprise his role of Benji Dunn in two new Mission: Impossible movies alongside Tom Cruise.

