Episode One. Episode Three. Episode Two. Episode Six. Episode Four. Episode Five.

The Phantom Menace. Revenge of the Sith. Attack of the Clones. Return of the Jedi. A New Hope. The Empire Strikes Back.

There. How long did that take? 10 seconds? 15, tops?

Now here's Simon Pegg taking a whole 60 seconds to list the Star Wars films from worst to best. And on top of that, he gets the order wrong.

(In our [correct] opinion.)

To be fair, Pegg is deliberately elongating his answers to use more of the nice journalist's time limit, much as I am filling out the words in this article. Junkets are always a queasy balance between filling time and trying to cram as much in as possible. That said:

1

3

2

6

4

5

Every nerd should know this off by heart, in case you're ever captured by the enemy – repeat it over and over again throughout the interrogation.

132645. It's everything. Reel it off in conversation. Play it every week on the lottery. Change your phone number.

132645.

Remember.