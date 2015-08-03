Simon Pegg takes a whole 60 seconds to rank the Star Wars films
What was the hold up?
1-3-2-6-4-5
One. Three. Two. Six. Four. Five.
Episode One. Episode Three. Episode Two. Episode Six. Episode Four. Episode Five.
The Phantom Menace. Revenge of the Sith. Attack of the Clones. Return of the Jedi. A New Hope. The Empire Strikes Back.
There. How long did that take? 10 seconds? 15, tops?
Now here's Simon Pegg taking a whole 60 seconds to list the Star Wars films from worst to best. And on top of that, he gets the order wrong.
(In our [correct] opinion.)
To be fair, Pegg is deliberately elongating his answers to use more of the nice journalist's time limit, much as I am filling out the words in this article. Junkets are always a queasy balance between filling time and trying to cram as much in as possible. That said:
1
3
2
6
4
5
Every nerd should know this off by heart, in case you're ever captured by the enemy – repeat it over and over again throughout the interrogation.
132645. It's everything. Reel it off in conversation. Play it every week on the lottery. Change your phone number.
132645.
Remember.