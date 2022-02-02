Tom Cruise has previously teased that he's pulled off some of his most ambitious stunts yet for the movie, and in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com his co-star Simon Pegg confirmed that some of the stuff the star is getting up to in the new picture is mind-blowing.

The upcoming seventh entry in the Mission: Impossible franchise might have been delayed yet again – but it's looking increasingly like the film will be well worth the wait when it eventually does arrive.

"Oh it's absurd," he said. "I mean, the stuff he did for [Mission: Impossible] 7 was just kind of terrifying!"

And it looks like Cruise is going to be upping the ante even further for the eighth film, which Pegg revealed will start filming in the coming weeks.

"As we always do, it's like, how are you going to do more than that?" he explained. "And then I just saw footage of what he's doing for 8 and it just terrifies me. I just hope they pay me anyway, you know?"

Despite the repeated delays, Pegg said that the next film is pretty much ready to go – although he noted that it's still possible a few tweaks could be made here and there before the release.

"Because we're doing 7 and 8 back-to-back, it's meant that we can be quite flexible," he said. "So there are things that will need to be finished.

"You know, 7 is pretty much tied up, but there'll be stuff that we return to and also kind of maybe even change, I don't know, but we have that luxury because we're going on to make 8 now. So yeah, 7 I think is pretty much wrapped up!"

Mission: Impossible 7 was originally scheduled for a release date in July 2021 but has been put back on multiple occasions due to knock-on effects of the coronavirus pandemic and will now not be arriving until July 2023.

Christopher McQuarrie, who helmed the two previous outings, is back in the director's chair again, while alongside Cruise and Pegg the ensemble cast includes returning stars Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Frederick Schmidt, and newcomers to the franchise including Hayley Atwell, Rob Delaney and Mark Gatiss.