The actress was found unresponsive in her Nashville apartment, where she lived with her two young children, on Thursday morning (21st July), the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement.

Shonka Dukureh, who recently starred in the new Elvis Presley biopic, has died at the age of 44.

They added that there is no foul play suspected, though an autopsy is yet to be carried out to confirm the cause of death.

“My deepest condolences to the family of Shonka Dukureh. Shonka graduated from Fisk and called Nashville home for many years,” Nashville mayor John Cooper tweeted following the tragic news of her passing.

“Her powerful voice and artistry will live on through her music, and we honor her memory on this sad day.”

Dukureh portrayed blues singer Big Mama Thornton alongside Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker in the new Elvis movie, which was released around the world in June 2022.

It marked the first major film role for Dukureh, who also appeared onstage with Doja Cat at Coachella this year to collaborate on the song Vegas from the Elvis movie soundtrack.

Dukureh’s performance of the song Hound Dog, which Thornton recorded for the first time in 1952, four years before Presley, was hailed by fans on social media after the film was released.

Speaking about her role in the Elvis biopic, she told Shadow and Act: “It’s been amazing and I’m looking forward to doing it all over again. It’s just been a dream. I didn’t even know it was a dream [of mine] until I really got there and experienced everything, but it has really been a chance of a lifetime, this life-altering experience.”

Doja Cat also paid tribute to the singer on social media following the tragic news of her passing.

“Rest in Peace Shonka – an incredible talent taken from us too soon," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

“Was a true honour getting to know her and I am so grateful to her for lending her incredible vocals to ‘Vegas’."

She added: “Her amazing performance in Elvis amongst her other artistry will live on. Sending my deepest condolences to her loved ones.”