The action-packed film, also starring Pitch Perfect's Skylar Astin and launching soon on Friday 25th September, focuses on second-born royals, and the revelation that they all have special powers unique to them: from heightened senses or the ability to influence others' actions, to invisibility and the power to clone oneself.

Here's everything you need to know about Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.

When is Secret Society Of Second-Born Royals on Disney+?

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals will be released on Disney Plus on 25th September 2020.

More like this

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Secret Society Of Second-Born Royals plot and cast

Peyton Elizabeth Lee of Andi Mack fame plays the lead role, the rebellious, guitar-playing princess-turned-superhero Sam, who discovers that while her sister may become queen, she - like all other second-born royals - has been gifted a set of extraordinary abilities.

“Sam has always felt like she’s not only second-born but also second-best—like she never lives up to everyone’s expectations,” said Lee in an interview with D23. “There is a ton of pressure on teenagers to fit a certain mold or to be successful in a certain way, and in addition to all those normal teenage pressures, Sam also has the pressure of an entire country watching her and looking to her to set the right example. And so, she sort of buckles under all that pressure. It’s not until she becomes a member of the Secret Society of Second-Born Royals that she really finds her group of people, finds her place, and figures out how she can use this title that she’s been given for good.”

The trailer reveals that second-born royals traditionally inherit a set of genetic 'superhero' capabilities unique to them, and which help them protect the thrones that their elder siblings eventually ascend to.

Sam's fellow 'Second-Borns' will be played by Isabella Blake-Thomas (Mr Stink), Faly Rakotohavana (The Mick), Niles Fitch (This Is Us) and Olivia Deeble (Home and Away).

Pitch Perfect's Skylar Astin and Élodie Yung (Daredevil) also star in the film, playing mentors to Sam and her royal peers.

Secret Society Of Second-Born Royals trailer

You can watch the trailer for Secret Society of Second-Born Royals here.

You can sign up to a free 7 day trial of Disney Plus here. A full membership costs £5.99 per month or an upfront payment of £59.99 for the full year.

Advertisement

If you're looking for more to watch, check out the best Disney Plus series and best Disney Plus movies or visit our TV Guide.