Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby Doo Meets Courage The Cowardly Dog release date – Cast, trailer and latest news

Classic cartoons Scooby Doo and Courage The Cowardly Dog are set for a movie crossover, with a new adventure coming to a screen near you later this year. Teaming up the two most terrified dogs in the history of animation will surely mean disaster ensues – with plenty of fun along the way!

If you’re looking forward to watching this duo in action, read on for everything you need to know about Straight Outta Nowhere…

Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby Doo Meets Courage The Cowardly Dog release date

The movie is set for release on 14th September 2021, heading straight to digital platforms and DVD. With the ongoing pandemic still having an impact on the film industry, the movie may still stand to do particularly well via online streaming if old fans join today’s younger generation to tune in.

We currently have limited information on exactly where the movie will be available, but check back here because we’ll be updating this page with all the latest news.

Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby Doo Meets Courage The Cowardly Dog cast

Those who were avid viewers of the Courage The Cowardly Dog TV series will be happy to hear that original voice actors Thea White and Marty Grabstein reprise their roles as Muriel Bagge and title character Courage. Meanwhile, Jeff Bergman provides the voice for Eustace Bagge.

And it’s good news for avid Scooby fans, as actor Frank Welker returns to voice both Scooby and Fred Jones. Matthew Lillard, who has played Shaggy in TV and film since 2009, once again reprises the role; while Kate Micucci and Grey Griffin are Velma and Daphne respectively.

Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby Doo Meets Courage The Cowardly Dog trailer

Warner Brothers, who have co-produced Straight Outta Nowhere, released a brand new trailer this week. You can view it below:

What is Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby Doo Meets Courage The Cowardly Dog about?

“There’s nowhere to run…and nowhere to hide!” the trailer teases. And as the title suggests, Scooby Doo finds himself in the middle of Nowhere – which is exactly where Courage The Cowardly Dog happens to live.

The canines end up being pursued by large, demonic-looking insects – and Shaggy, Velma and the gang must stage a rescue mission. There’s the usual chasing sequences that Scooby Doo is known for, all in the backdrop of Courage’s hometown – with these beloved characters facing a challenge like never before.

