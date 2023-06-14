The latest instalment in the increasingly confusing DC universe has just landed in UK cinemas – with The Flash opening to a rather mixed critical reception .

Warning: Contains major spoilers for The Flash, which is out now in UK cinemas.

Prior to the film's release, it had been heavily teased that a couple of high-profile actors would be reprising their roles from years gone by, and so it proves with Michael Keaton returning as Batman for the first time since 1992.

Keaton is joined in the film by a number of other big stars – including a couple of particularly notable cameos – and one popular DC character doesn't appear until after the credits have rolled.

If you're wondering who that is, and what significance the scene has, read on to have The Flash post-credits scene explained.

The Flash post-credits explained: Who appears in the final scene?

There is only one post-credits scene in The Flash, and it occurs at the very end – so you'll have to wait until all the credits have stopped rolling.

In the scene, we see Barry Allen/The Flash and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) enjoying a night out on the town, with the latter clearly having indulged in a fair few drinks.

Barry is explaining the events of the film to his fellow Justice League member, especially the fact that although there appeared to be multiple Batmans in various universes, the same was not the case for Aquaman.

However, in large part due to his intensely inebriated state, Aquaman hardly seems to be paying any attention to Barry – instead proceeding to fall asleep in a puddle before The Flash speeds away.

Fans hoping for a scene teasing details of future DC films will probably leave slightly disappointed then, although it's worth noting that the fact there are no other versions of Aquaman could have repercussions for the upcoming Aquaman 2, which is scheduled for release later this year.

