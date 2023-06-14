As The Flash speeds his way into cinemas across the world, many reviewers have been left impressed by the new DCU movie starring Ezra Miller.

There were plenty of fears about the new movie, one of which being that it would be bogged down by its various cameos and nods to DC eras past, with the inclusion of Michael Keaton's and Ben Affleck's versions of Batman (with rumours that another Batman might make an appearance).

As it turns out, it wasn't bogged down at all, with the movie still proving wildly popular at least among reviewers. There were various cameos and, while one was revealed by the director before the film was even released, another at the end of the film proved jaw-dropping.

The film shows Barry (Miller) attempting to go back in time to save his mother's life and free his father from prison, but inadvertently ending up in a different timeline and face to face with a younger and very different version of himself. Along the way, he allies with Keaton's Batman and Sasha Calle's Supergirl to save the world from General Zod (Michael Shannon).

By the end of the film, after messing with the multiverse, Barry appears to have put everything back as it should be - by simply moving some tomatoes out of his mother's shopping cart at the grocery store. But we quickly learn that's not quite the case.

What does George Clooney's cameo in The Flash mean for the DCU?

Yep, while there were rumours that Christian Bale's Bruce Wayne might return after fans spotted the Batpod in the trailer, we got another Batman entirely - George Clooney.

By the end of the movie, we look set for a happy(ish) ending. Barry has gone back in time once more to set everything right, proving his dad's alibi so he's freed from prison. Iris West (Kiersey Clemons) asks him on a date and he receives a call from his old friend Bruce Wayne to congratulate him - although he sounds a little different.

Bruce's car pulls up and he steps out, with Barry saying: "Who the f**k is this?” As Clooney's Batman appears, Barry tells him: "You’re not Batman," with Bruce asking: "What’s wrong with you?"

Clooney played Batman in Batman & Robin - which is widely regarded as one of the worst superhero films ever made. Even Clooney himself admits he's not proud of his portrayal in the film, making it one of the only superhero films he won't show to his wife. So to say his cameo is a little shocking is an understatement.

It seems unlikely that Clooney will appear in the DCU again, with the movie instead opting for a fun callback à la Nic Cage earlier on. So it appears that, contrary to what we and Barry previously assumed, something hasn't gone quite right with his time travel. The multiverse is a messy place, after all.

What happened to Michael Keaton's Batman and Supergirl?

Michael Keaton as Batman in The Flash. Warner Bros

The film definitely isn't without its heartbreaking losses. As Bruce (Michael Keaton) and Kara (Sasha Calle) fight Zod, disaster strikes. Bruce is locked in his Batwing as it sustains major damage, and crashes to the ground, while Kara is killed by Zod himself.

Young Barry decides to go back in time so he can save his friends and still defeat Zod - but time and time again, Bruce and Kara are killed.

Barry tells Bruce: "We can’t bring you back this time,” as he responds: “You already did.”

What happens to the Dark Flash?

As it turns out, Dark Flash is in fact a future version of young Barry. As our Barry encounters him in the speed force, he's transformed over time into a monstrous creature, telling him: "I’ve lived more than you can dream."

It's also revealed that the Dark Flash purposefully pushed Barry out of the Speed Force at the beginning of the film because he believed he'd found a way to save their mother - by killing our Barry.

Young Barry intervenes, sacrificing himself and ultimately killing the Dark Flash, the future version of himself, before our Barry makes his final trip back in time, taking the tomatoes out of his mother's shopping cart and placing them on the top shelf to, seemingly, put events back as they should be - before Clooney shows up, that is...

