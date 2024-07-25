As the credits roll, various tributes are paid, including one that simply reads: "For Henry Delaney".

Who was Henry Delaney?

Henry Delaney was the son of Rob Delaney, the actor who plays Peter in the Deadpool franchise.

Henry died at the age of two in 2018 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Delaney has often spoken about his son, and wrote his book A Heart That Works after Henry's death.

Recently, Delaney has said he loves to talk about Henry, saying on Today With Hoda & Jenna: "I love to talk about him. He’s my son, I’m his dad.

"His brothers miss him, his mom misses him, and he’s part of our family, so I don’t know how to not talk about him."

Delaney added of his son: "In 2018, my son Henry, he died of a brain tumour that he was diagnosed with right around his first birthday. And yeah, he died in the beginning of 2018 and he was just the sweetest little most wonderful guy.

"We say that about all of our kids, but Henry was better than other children. And he was so funny and his brain tumour was in the back of his head near his brain stem, so it brought him a lot of physical disabilities ‘cause that stuff is controlled back there.

"But his frontal lobe was fine so he was very funny and smart and charming and gorgeous and flirty and silly and brilliant. He learned sign language cause he couldn’t talk, cause he had a tracheostomy."

Delaney has lived in London since 2014 and also recently explained that's partly down to his son, too.

He said on Desert Island Discs: "Henry's younger brother was born in the same room that Henry died in, our living room. We don't live there anymore, but when we moved out, I asked the landlord.

"I said: 'Listen, if you ever go to sell this place, we let me know first because I would like to buy it. So that when I'm 81 I can crawl in here and die. In the same room that my son died in that my other son was born in.'"

He added: "London has helped us and taken care of us in many ways."