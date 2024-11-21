Queer has received positive early reviews and is shaping up to be a major contender this awards season, which makes it all the more surprising that the trio behind it is, according to Deadline, pivoting into the comic book space.

The trade publication reports that they are in negotiations to bring obscure character Sgt Rock to the big screen, in a film that would take place in James Gunn and Peter Safran's rebooted DC Universe.

The character dates back to 1959, before the superhero boom of the early 1960s, with most of his stories instead focusing on his undertaking of dangerous missions during the Second World War.

Sgt Rock's most recent solo comic book series ceased publication in 2009 and the character has been seldomly seen since, which means this film version might opt for a bold reimagining in line with Gunn's own Peacemaker and Vigilante.

Indeed, it's possible even that DC Studios's Sgt Rock will have some connection to John Cena's militaristic character, which might go some way to explaining this project's prioritisation over more established heroes.

Notably, Gunn has previously displayed a fondness for digging through comic book archives and reinventing obscure characters, doing so in both his 2021 flick The Suicide Squad and his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy at Marvel Studios.

If the project goes ahead, it would not only be a reunion for the trio behind Queer, but also the third project shared by Guadagnino and Kuritzkes – the director/screenwriter duo who also brought us this year's steamy sports drama Challengers.

Queer is in UK cinemas from Friday 13th December.

