Alien: Romulus soundtrack and score – What music features in the new film?
Blade Runner 2049 composer Benjamin Wallfisch has penned an original score for the film.
In much the same way as new film Alien: Romulus refers back to earlier entries in the franchise, its score, composed by Benjamin Wallfisch, contains nods to the music written for the previous movies.
In particular, Jerry Goldsmith's music for the original Alien and James Horner's score for the first sequel, Aliens, are referenced, while there are also a couple of callbacks to the more recent Prometheus soundtrack, which was penned by Marc Streitenfeld.
"My love for the original films made it a joy to contribute to this iconic franchise," Wallfisch explained, per Variety.
"By immersing myself in the musical legacy of Horner and Goldsmith, the aim was to embody the tone of what came before, while creating fresh elements through a fusion of electronics and traditional orchestral textures."
He added: "The score is a reflection of the film’s complex characters and the eerie, tension-filled atmosphere of deep space, blending new techniques with the timeless sound of the Alien universe."
You can find a full track listing for the score below.
Alien: Romulus score
The full list of tracks featured in the score can be found below – all written by Benjamin Wallfisch.
- The Chrysalis
- That's Our Sun
- Wake Up
- Entering Nostromo
- Searching
- There's Something in the Water
- XX121
- He's Glitchy
- Run!
- Prometheus Fire
- Guns V Acid Blood
- The Hive
- Andy
- Gravity Purge
- Elevator Shaft Attack
- Get Away from Her
- The Offspring
- Collision Warning
- Rain
- Sleep
Meanwhile, the following bonus tracks are also available on the vinyl edition soundtrack – which is available to pre-order ahead of its release on 15th November.
- Lockdown
- Awakening
- Romulus Hangar Bay
- Body Temperature
- I Have a New Directive
- The Hive
Alien: Romulus is out now in cinemas.
