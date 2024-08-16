"My love for the original films made it a joy to contribute to this iconic franchise," Wallfisch explained, per Variety.

"By immersing myself in the musical legacy of Horner and Goldsmith, the aim was to embody the tone of what came before, while creating fresh elements through a fusion of electronics and traditional orchestral textures."

He added: "The score is a reflection of the film’s complex characters and the eerie, tension-filled atmosphere of deep space, blending new techniques with the timeless sound of the Alien universe."

You can find a full track listing for the score below.

Alien: Romulus score

The full list of tracks featured in the score can be found below – all written by Benjamin Wallfisch.

The Chrysalis

That's Our Sun

Wake Up

Entering Nostromo

Searching

There's Something in the Water

XX121

He's Glitchy

Run!

Prometheus Fire

Guns V Acid Blood

The Hive

Andy

Gravity Purge

Elevator Shaft Attack

Get Away from Her

The Offspring

Collision Warning

Rain

Sleep

Meanwhile, the following bonus tracks are also available on the vinyl edition soundtrack – which is available to pre-order ahead of its release on 15th November.

Lockdown

Awakening

Romulus Hangar Bay

Body Temperature

I Have a New Directive

The Hive

Alien: Romulus is out now in cinemas.

