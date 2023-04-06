The film, which was written by The White Lotus creator Mike White, starred Black as an aspiring rockstar named Dewey Finn, who blags his way into a job as a substitute teacher.

Jack Black has revealed he plans to reunite with his School of Rock co-stars this year, two decades on from the release of the charming American comedy.

He then starts assembling his own band from the musically gifted kids in the class, helping them to realise they all have something to contribute and be proud of.

The heartwarming feature is approaching its 20th anniversary and Black told Entertainment Tonight that the cast will be marking the occasion in some way.

"All those kids – dig this – they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they're all, like, 30," he said. "We're gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary."

Black continued: "We like to jam. I'm looking forward to seeing all of the grown-ups from School of Rock."

It's not yet known whether the reunion will take the form of a film or special that fans could tune into, or whether it will simply be a private gathering amongst friends – but Black promised to share photos on social media in the latter case.

Jack Black in School of Rock. Andrew Schwartz/Paramount Pictures

The comic actor and musician has previously explained why plans for a School of Rock sequel ultimately fell through, telling Page Six that the creative team "never saw eye-to-eye on what the script would be".

However, the story of the film has lived on in a stage adaptation by Andrew Lloyd Webber and a recent children's television series that aired on Nickelodeon.

Black is currently starring in animated video game adaptation The Super Mario Bros. Movie, while earlier this week he made a surprise guest appearance on The Mandalorian.

