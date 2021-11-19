Scarlett Johansson working on “top secret” Marvel project not related to Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson will be teaming up with Marvel Studios for a new project

The announcement was made by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who teased an upcoming “top secret Marvel Studios project” during a speech honouring Johansson, who received the American Cinematheque Award on Thursday night.

It’s a move that has surprised the film industry – four months ago, Johansson sued Disney over alleged breach of contract following the release of Black Widow.

The new project, which reunites Johansson with MCU producer Feige, will apparently be unrelated to her on-screen character Natasha Romanoff, the former spy otherwise known as the Black Widow, according to Deadline.

“Scarlett has lent her talent and star power to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade. That she’s chosen to play a key part in it for so many years, I am extremely grateful for,” Feige said. “Working with [her] has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career.”

Johansson has previously hinted that she’d be willing to work with Marvel again in the future in some capacity.

“It’s definitely bittersweet because I love my Marvel family,” she told Total Film in June. “I’m never going to be ready to not be a part of it. They’ll always be family.

“I’ll never feel ready to not be in it, because I hate to feel like I’m missing out on stuff with them. And who knows? Maybe at some point, we’ll have some opportunity to collaborate in some other kind of way.”

A month after Johansson made those comments, she sued Disney over allegedly breaching contract by releasing Black Widow on Disney Plus on the same day it was released in cinemas. Disney claimed that it had “fully complied” with her contract and said the suit had “no merit whatsoever”, and the two parties later reached a settlement.

