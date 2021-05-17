Spiral director teases Easter eggs for Saw fans: “Some of them are very subtle”

As the ninth film in the Saw franchise, Spiral: From the Book of Saw has plenty of heritage to mine for Easter eggs, nods and references. And according to the film’s director, Darren Lynn Bousman, some of them won’t be easy to spot.

Even though the film freshens things up with a new hero (Chris Rock’s Detective Zeke Banks), a new spate of murders and even a new puppet, there will still be plenty of sly winks for fans of the Saw franchise — as confirmed by Bousman during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.

“There’s a lot of Easter eggs in there,” Bousman teases. “You know, some of them are very subtle, some of them are not so subtle. And I think that it’s important to pay off the loyalty of the fans because, without them, there would not be a ninth instalment of this universe.

“So there’s a lot to look for. And, you know, they do talk about Jigsaw in the movie. It’s not like he’s completely glossed over. He becomes a major focal point in the movie. It just is not about him.”

When we proudly mention one Easter egg that we spotted, which we won’t reveal here for spoiler-avoidance reasons, Bousman responds, “You have to remind the audience this is in the Saw universe. So you know, obviously, the traps are the main connective tissue. In its heart, [Spiral] exists in the universe of Saw. It has the DNA of a Saw film.

“But we wanted to take all the other scenes and make them a little different. So, gone are the green hues that we used to use in Saw, and this has heat. You have the hot sun. You have the sun beating down. We’ve opened the world up a lot more this time — where the Saw franchise is kind of known for being claustrophobic, we’re showing massive exterior shots, drone shots, driving shots we’ve never done before. So we really wanted this to have a bigger feel, a more commercial feel to it.”

There’s not long to go before Spiral drops in actual, real-life cinemas and you can try to spot these Easter eggs for yourself. It should be a rewarding experience for fans, so happy hunting!

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is in UK cinemas from Monday 17th May.

