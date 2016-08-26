Just when we thought the Ocean’s Eight cast couldn’t get any better, Sarah Paulson goes and enters talks to join the all-female reboot.

Paulson has had multiple Emmy nominations for Game Change, American Horror Story and most recently for playing fearless lawyer Marcia Clark in The People v OJ Simpson.

Sarah Paulson as Marcia Clark

Previous rumours had pegged Julia Roberts and Elizabeth Banks as likely actors to play the eighth bandit.

If the deal goes through, Paulson will join the all-star cast of Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina.

Ocean's Eight is set for release next year.

