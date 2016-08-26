Sarah Paulson as Marcia Clark

Previous rumours had pegged Julia Roberts and Elizabeth Banks as likely actors to play the eighth bandit.

If the deal goes through, Paulson will join the all-star cast of Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina.

More like this

Advertisement

Ocean's Eight is set for release next year.