Safety release date

You can watch Safety by signing up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year – read on for everything you need to know about the film.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming &amp; On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Safety will debut on Disney+ on Friday, 11th December.

Safety cast

Jay Reeves, whose previous credits include the films All American and The Tax Collector takes on the lead role of Ray, while newcomer Thaddeus J. Mixson stars as his brother Fahmarr.

More like this

The supporting cast includes Corinne Foxx (47 Meters Down: Uncaged), Matthew Glave (The Wedding Singer), Hunter Sansone (Stargirl), Amanda Warren (The Leftovers), Miles Burris, Isaac Bell, Elijah Bell and James Badge Dale.

Safety plot

The film tells the story of Ray McElrathbey, a college American football player at Clemson University in South Carolina, who was able to succeed on the field at the same time as raising and caring for his 11-year-old brother Fahmarr.

Speaking about the movie, director Reginald Hudlin said it "is a movie about brotherhood and coming together for the greater good, which is a message our society needs right now.

"It’s the story of a young man stuck in a situation where failure is not an option. Through sheer force of will, he does the impossible, which inspires the whole community around him to do the same."

The title, Safety, refers to the American football position Ray played.

True story behind Safety

The film is based on the true story of Ray McElrathbey, who in 2006 began to care for his 11-year-old brother after his mother entered rehab for drug addiction, ensuring that he didn't have to go into foster care.

The Clemson community offered support to Ray and his brother, setting up a trust fund to support the pair after they moved into an off-campus apartment and offering aid and transport.

Things were made more complicated when Ray suffered a season-ending injury in the Autumn of 2006, with Clemson not renewing his scholarship – although he was offered a place on the coaching team while he finished his studies.

He then transferred to Howard University's graduate school in Washington D.C, playing for the Howard Bison while obtaining a communications degree and still caring for his brother.

Ray now lives in LA and acted as a consultant during the production of the film.

Mark Ciardi, a producer on the film, said, “For over a decade, I’ve dreamed of bringing Ray’s incredible story to the screen, and now that it’s ready, I’m thrilled that Disney+ is making it available for families to enjoy together during the holidays."

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021

Safety trailer

The trailer for the film debuted in November, and you can check it out below – looks like this will be a tear-jerker.

Advertisement

Safety debuts on Disney+ on Friday 11th December 2020 - sign up for to Disney Plus for £59.99 a year (or £5.99 a month). Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.