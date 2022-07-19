RL Stine confirms "rumours" of more Fear Street movies on Netflix

Based on the novels of the same name, the first three Fear Street movies told stories set in 1994, 1978 and 1666 respectively, all of which were linked by their shared setting: the cursed town of Shadyside.

Horror novelist RL Stine has addressed rumours of future Fear Street movies , following on from the trilogy of films released last summer featuring Stranger Things stars Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke.

Stine is best known for his child-friendly Goosebumps series, but Fear Street is aimed at older audiences as it depicts more graphic acts of violence and darker storylines.

Last year's adaptations earned a positive response from critics and drew in strong viewership, with Stine now revealing that rumours of future Netflix instalments are not unfounded.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"There's still talk about more Goosebumps movies, and I also hear rumours about more Fear Street movies for Netflix because the first ones did so well last summer," he told Yahoo! Entertainment.

"Those films kind of shocked me, because they were all R-rated, and I've never done anything R-rated! All those teenagers were getting slashed. I was like, 'Suddenly, I have a slasher movie!'"

If more Fear Street movies were to be produced, the anthology format means they could very well have an all-new cast, although no doubt Netflix would love to tempt back Sink following her star-making turn in Stranger Things season 4.

Arguably, she was the biggest breakout star in a season that had several, with viewers gripped by her heart-wrenching storyline which touched on themes of depression and made powerful use of Kate Bush song Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God).

For a peek behind-the-scenes of the Fear Street trilogy, check out the Netflix featurette below.

The Fear Street trilogy is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.