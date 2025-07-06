Written by Jez Butterworth, Peter Straughan and Jack Thorne, the films will explore many elements of each Beatles member’s personal lives, including the relationship between Starr and his first wife, Maureen Starkey Tigrett.

Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn. Sony

On that relationship, Starr claimed he asked for certain elements of the story to be changed so that they better reflected reality.

"He had a writer — very good writer, great reputation, and he wrote it great, but it had nothing to do with Maureen and I," Starr told The New York Times.

"That’s not how we were. I’d say, 'We would never do that.'"

After some tweaks, Starr admits he is now happy with the script, which will see Irish actor Barry Keoghan portray the Liverpudlian.

While some have argued that the roles could have gone to lesser-known actors – particularly those with strong links to the city of Liverpool – Starr has started working closely with Keoghan to help his portrayal of the drummer.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Keoghan revealed: "I met Ringo the other day, in his house. I didn’t just meet him at his house, had to go up, and he let me in.

"I met him at his house and he played the drums for me. He asked me to play, but I wasn’t playing the drums for Ringo.

"It was sort of just one of those moments where you’re just in awe and you’re just frozen."

Playing the other Beatles will be Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

Mendes has confirmed that the four separate biopics will all be released in April 2028.

The Beatles films will be released in April 2028.

