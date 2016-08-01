Ricky Gervais has dropped a music video for his David Brent mockumentary Life on the Road ahead of the release of his character's silver screen debut later this month. The two-minute-long track features his Office alter ego, all suited and booted, as he travels across the country showing off his skills as a toiletry salesman. It begins with Brent slouched in a black leather chair, pitching his main single to a music exec, matter-of-factly emphasising that his song would be about his day job – working as a rep selling cleaning products.

Wandering from Ipswich to Gloucester, he bops his head to his own tunes. The song is not just about cleaning products, of course, but also the general public’s toiletry needs – tampon dispensers and urinal lozenges, included.