Rey Meets Tim is the Star Wars/Monty Python mashup you never knew you needed
"Who are you?" "There are those who call me....Tim?"
Published: Thursday, 7 July 2016 at 8:55 am
In all the hundreds of Star Wars fan edits and mash-ups that popped up after the release of The Force Awakens, we don’t think we ever saw one where the sci-fi space opera was combined with classic British comedy Monty Python – but we’re happy to announce that this oversight has now been corrected.
In this new video from YouTuber levellord, John Cleese’s mysterious pyrokinetic enchanter “Tim” is seamlessly integrated into the scene where Rey (Daisy Ridley) meets Luke Skywalker, and frankly we’re gobsmacked by how well it all fits together.
Now, if someone could just edit the Knights of Ni into Yoda’s swamp at Dagobah, then we’re in business.
Star Wars Episode VIII will be released in 2017
