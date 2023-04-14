Cage's co-stars for the flick include Nicholas Hoult – who plays Dracula's titular servant Renfield – in addition to Awkwafina and Ben Schwartz, both of whom also play key roles.

The prospect of Nicolas Cage playing Dracula is surely enough to convince just about any film fan to take a trip to the pictures – but the Kick-Ass star isn't the only famous face to appear in the new vampire comedy Renfield .

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Nicolas Cage plays Dracula

Nicolas Cage plays Dracula. uNIVERSAL

Who is Dracula? A character who will need no introduction – the legendary Transylvanian vampire, who is also Renfield's ill-tempered and narcissistic boss.

What else has Nicolas Cage been in? In a career spanning several decades, Cage has appeared in a vast array of films – from cult favourites to big blockbusters. Highlights from his filmography include Raising Arizona, Moonstruck, Wild at Heart, The Rock, Con Air, Face/Off, Bringing Out the Dead, Adaptation, the National Treasure film series, Kick-Ass, Mandy, Pig, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, while he won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his turn in the 1995 drama Leaving Las Vegas.

Nicholas Hoult plays RM Renfield

Nicholas Hoult plays RM Renfield. Universal

Who is Renfield? The long-suffering servant of Dracula, who has taken his boss to recuperate in New Orleans.

What else has Nicholas Hoult been in? Hoult rose to fame as a teenager after he starred in the film About a Boy and had a leading role as Tony Stonem in the first two seasons of Skins. He has starred in a wide array of films since, with highlights including A Single Man, X-Men: First Class, Warm Bodies, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Favourite, Those Who Wish Me Dead and The Menu, while he also has a key role as Peter III of Russia in the TV period drama The Great.

Awkwafina plays Rebecca Quincy

Awkwafina plays Rebecca Quincy. Universal

Who is Rebecca? A young cop working for the New Orleans Police Department, who becomes interested in Renfield when the two meet in unusual circumstances.

What else has Awkwafina been in? Awkwafina first found success as a rapper and has since made a successful transition to acting, with major credits including Ocean's 8, Crazy Rich Asians, Jumanji: The Next Level, Swan Song and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. She is also the co-creator, writer, executive producer, and star of the comedy series Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.

Ben Schwartz plays Teddy Lobo

Ben Schwartz plays Teddy Lobo. Universal

Who is Teddy? A power-hungry local mob enforcer who Rebecca is determined to see behind bars.

What else has Ben Schwartz been in? You might recognise Schwartz from his recurring role as Jean-Ralphio Saperstein in Parks and Recreation or his roles in other TV shows such as The Afterparty and Space Force. Previous film roles include The Other Guys; The Walk, This Is Where I Leave You and Flora & Ulysses, while he is also a prolific voice actor – most famously playing Sonic in the Sonic the Hedgehog films.

Shohreh Aghdashloo plays Bella-Francesca Lobo

Shohreh Aghdashloo plays Bella-Francesca Lobo. Universal

Who is Bella-Francesca? A mob boss, the head of the Lobo crime family, and Teddy's mother.

What else has Shohreh Aghdashloo been in? Aghdashloo has been acting in films since the 1970s, with some of her most prominent roles including House of Sand and Fog – which earned her an Oscar nomination – The Exorcism of Emily Rose, X-Men: The Last Stand and Star Trek Beyond. On the small screen, she had a main role as Chrisjen Avasarala in The Expanse and has also appeared in 24, The Flight Attendant, and House of Saddam, winning an Emmy for the latter.

Adrian Martinez plays Chris Marcos

Adrian Martinez plays Chris Marcos. Universal

Who is Chris? Quincy's co-worker at the New Orleans Police Department.

What else has Adam Martinez been in? Previous film credits for Martinez include Cop Out, Kick-Ass, American Hustle, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Focus and Sisters, while he's been included in the main cast of TV series such as The Blacklist: Redemption, No Activity, and Stumptown.

Brandon Scott Jones plays Mark

Brandon Scott Jones plays Mark. Universal

Who is Mark? The leader of the support group Renfield attends – initially as a means of finding prey for Dracula.

What else has Brandon Scott Jones been in? Jones is perhaps best known for his roles as John Weaton in The Good Place and as Captain Isaac Higgintoot in the US version of Ghosts, while film credits include Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Isn't It Romantic, and Senior Year, the latter of which he also wrote.

The cast also includes Jenna Kanell (The Bye Bye Man) as Carol, Bess Rous (Ghostbusters) as Caitlyn, James Moses Black (Five Days at Memorial) as Captain J. Browning, Caroline Williams (Blind) as Vanessa and Miles Doleac (Lovecraft Country).

Renfield is set to land in cinemas on 14th April 2023. Wondering what to watch on TV? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

