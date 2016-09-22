You see, Snape's only love Lily Potter was born in January 1960, according to her gravestone in The Deathly Hallows. And seeing as the Half-Blood Prince was in the same Hogwarts year as Lily, he must have been born between late 1959 and mid-1960. That means Snape was in his 30s during the events of the books – Harry Potter is a 1990s kid, after all.

Interesting yes, but here’s where the potion gains real sustenance: according to this chronology, Snape was only 20-years-old when he begged Dumbledore to protect Lily from Voldemort. He was basically a teenager in love. It was a love that lasted for another 20 years, yes, but Snape was still incredibly young.

So far, so odd. But there’s more meaning to be unpicked from this Pungous Onion. Pour the memory of Snape’s story into your pensive and you’ll also notice he was already a Death Eater when he went to Dumbledore – Snape had joined up aged 20. And at just 20, he was already a skilled enough Occlumens to fool Lord Voldemort himself.

Nope, we’re not done yet. Remember when we celebrated Hermione’s 37th birthday the other day (better send her a card via owl now if you forgot)? Well, in two years Hermione, Ron and Harry will turn 39, thereby outliving Snape (and Lily, James, Remus, Sirius and Pettigrew).

However, does this really change a lot? Probably not. In the minds of Potter fans all over the world Severus Snape will be played by Alan Rickman. Always.