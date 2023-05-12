And it looks like we can expect things to get weird in his upcoming film Poor Things, a Frankenstein-like tale based on the 1992 novel by Alistair Gray which follows Belle Baxter (Emma Stone), a woman who is resurrected from the dead after a scientist (Willem Dafoe) replaces her brain with that of her unborn child.

From the unsettling drama Dogtooth and the surreal, dark comedy The Lobster to the unnerving thriller The Killing of the Sacred Deer, filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos has become notorious for his vivid and wild imagination.

However, chaos ensues when Belle refuses to follow the orders of the scientist and instead runs off with Ducan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), embarking on a whirlwind romance and adventure across the continents.

Ready for a wild spin on Frankenstein? Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming film.

Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things. SearchlightPictures/ YouTube

Poor Things will have a global release on 8th September, 2023.

Poor Things cast

Like many of Lanthimos’s films, Poor Things has a small but talented cast, with Emma Stone (Cruella, La La Land) leading the way as Belle Baxter, a woman who embarks upon a search for freedom and autonomy.

Lanthimos previously directed Stone as Abigail Masham in The Favourite, a role which earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 91st Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man; The Lighthouse) plays the unorthodox scientist who resurrects Belle from the dead, and Mark Ruffalo (The Avengers; Spotlight) plays Duncan Wedderburn, Bella's companion during her travels.

The cast is rounded out by Jerrod Carmichael as Harry Astley, Ramy Youssef as Max McCandless, Christopher Abbott as Sir Aubrey de la Pole Blessington, Margaret Qualley, Kathryn Hunter, Suzy Bemba and Wayne Brett.

Is there a trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things?

Yes, Searchlight has released the first trailer for Poor Things, giving viewers a first look at Emma Stone's ghostly pale skin as well as a glimpse of the rest of the cast. Watch below:

Poor Things is coming to UK cinemas on 8th September 2023.

