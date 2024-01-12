And Ramy Youssef – who appears as key character Max McCandles in the film – has revealed how he was "blown away" by Stone's performance, describing his co-star's portrayal as "genius" during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.

“I mean, she was just so good at balancing the growth of everything and kind of being able to arc Bella's character so well," he explained.

"And then she's also producing, so I was really kind of blown away by how much she was balancing and being able to step into – and for me, it was really fun to just play off of her because she's so fast and so funny.

He added: "And I thought it was genius, the way that she really grew her physicality as well... because it's not just about speech. She really worked on how she was going to move her body and grow her movement from walking to posture to sitting and it was really nice.”

Emma Stone in Poor Things. SearchlightPictures/ YouTube

Youssef shares several scenes with Stone throughout the film and asked to pick out a highlight he chose the pair's very first scene together, which he explained led to a few rather smelly complications later down the line.

“Our first scene we shot was really special," he said. "We were sitting at the table and she's spitting kippers out at me. That was really fun, just because it was the first one we'd ever done.

"And then, according to Yorgos, I smelled like kippers for the whole film. He said it never really got out of the wardrobe. So anytime I wore that wardrobe, he said 'you still smell like kippers', which was encouraging!"

