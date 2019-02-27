Did you catch all these Pokemon in the new Detective Pikachu trailer?
A fluffy Flareon, a fire-breathing Charizard and a heart-stopping Mewtwo all feature in the new trailer
A surprise second trailer for the live-action Pokémon film Detective Pikachu, starring Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu, has been released — and fans have been getting busy spotting all the Pokémon featured in the two-minute clip...
From Charizard and Snorlax to the fearsome Mewtwo, the new trailer is chock-full of Pokémon — but just how many can you spot? Read on for all the Pokémon we've found so far...
Charizard
The iconic Pokémon features during a fight-scene in the trailer, during which Pikachu faces up to the fire-breathing creature.
Snorlax
Seen catching 40-winks on the side of a road, Snorlax is known as the sleepy Pokémon, and can fall asleep just about anywhere.
Flareon
The fluffy fire-type is one of eight evolutions of the Pokémon Eevee.
Mewtwo
The genetically-engineered psychic-type Mewtwo was the villain in the anime, and looks set to reprise the role in Detective Pikachu.
Ludicolo
The Ludicolo is a fun-loving Pokémon that gains strength from music.
Lickitung
This slightly slimy-looking guy possesses a tongue that, according to legend, measures twice its own body length.
Aipom
A purple, monkey-like Pokémon with a three-fingered hand, the Aipom looks seriously creepy in Detective Pikachu.
Loudred
Appearing alongside the popular real-life DJ Diplo, Loudreds can use their ears as speakers to amplify their voices.
Cubone
The very cute-looking Cubone supposedly wears its mother's skull as a hat. Not so cute now, eh?
Snuball
This pink, fairy-type Pokémon makes scary faces and bares its fangs to drive others away.
Machamp
While the Snorlax enjoys its beauty sleep, the body builder-esque Machamp is seen directing traffic.
Bulbasaur
This bug-eyed grass-type was the first-ever Pokémon species in Nintendo and Game Freak's Pokémon franchise.
Spotted another Pokémon? Let us know!