Charizard

The iconic Pokémon features during a fight-scene in the trailer, during which Pikachu faces up to the fire-breathing creature.

Snorlax

Seen catching 40-winks on the side of a road, Snorlax is known as the sleepy Pokémon, and can fall asleep just about anywhere.

Flareon

The fluffy fire-type is one of eight evolutions of the Pokémon Eevee.

Mewtwo

The genetically-engineered psychic-type Mewtwo was the villain in the anime, and looks set to reprise the role in Detective Pikachu.

Ludicolo

The Ludicolo is a fun-loving Pokémon that gains strength from music.

Lickitung

This slightly slimy-looking guy possesses a tongue that, according to legend, measures twice its own body length.

Aipom

A purple, monkey-like Pokémon with a three-fingered hand, the Aipom looks seriously creepy in Detective Pikachu.

Loudred

Appearing alongside the popular real-life DJ Diplo, Loudreds can use their ears as speakers to amplify their voices.

Cubone

The very cute-looking Cubone supposedly wears its mother's skull as a hat. Not so cute now, eh?

Snuball

This pink, fairy-type Pokémon makes scary faces and bares its fangs to drive others away.

Machamp

While the Snorlax enjoys its beauty sleep, the body builder-esque Machamp is seen directing traffic.

Bulbasaur

This bug-eyed grass-type was the first-ever Pokémon species in Nintendo and Game Freak's Pokémon franchise.

