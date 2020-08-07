Sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month and £59.99 a year to watch

But when exactly will the Phineas and Ferb movie be available to watch? Here’s all you need to know.

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe will be released on Disney Plus on 28th August 2020.

The soundtrack for the movie will also launch on the same day.

All four seasons of the original Phineas and Ferb animated series are available to watch now on Disney+. On the service you can also find Movie Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension, which premiered on the Disney Channel back in 2011.

Phineas and Ferb The Movie cast

Candace Against the Universe will see the return of voice actor Vincent Martella (Phineas) and David Errigo Jr (Ferb). High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale will voice Candace once more.

The film will also feature the voices of Ali Wong (Super Super Big Doctor), Dee Bradley Baker (Perry the Platypus), Alyson Stoner (Isabella), Maulik Pancholy (Baljeet), Bobby Gaylor (Buford) and Thomas Middleditch (Garnoz).

Is there a trailer for Phineas and Ferb The Movie?

There sure is. It features characters old and new – and a kick-ass t-shirt cannon. Don't ask any questions, just watch.

