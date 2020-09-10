Lockdown will reportedly have a budget of less than $10 million (£7.7 million), barely qualifying it for off-off-Hollywood status, and is a heist movie/romantic comedy set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 lockdown.

We don't know if it's a working title, but Lockdown will begin shooting by the end of September and, judging by the nature of the subject material, we assume it will proceed even if there is another lockdown.

At one point Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy was considering a role in the film, but Deadline reports that is now looking unlikely.

More like this

Murphy, who plays Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders, and Knight will be preoccupied with the return of their (now) global success story about Birmingham gangs for season six. All the scripts were written but Knight told the Peaky Blinders website that they had had to change a few things because of actors' schedules.

"I've been through the scripts, so some things have changed," said Knight. "I think, for the better."

But don't expected to see season six before the end of 2021. Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne said it would start where season five left off, with Tommy on his knees in a field with a gun to his head.

Byrne added that they hope to begin filming early in 2021.

Advertisement

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.