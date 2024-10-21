However, speaking to Radio Times magazine, Nagra seemed unsure if revisiting her character of Jess for a legacy sequel would be wise.

"I heard Gurinder had said somewhere she’d got an idea of where a sequel would go, but I don’t know – sequels can be tricky," said Nagra.

"The expectation is so up there, especially with something so beloved. Can you imagine if Ferris Bueller’s Day Off or The Breakfast Club had sequels? Some things need to be left alone."

Not that she's stopped wondering about where Jess might be now, two decades after the film's release. "Would she be coaching? Would she have a daughter who was getting into football?

"I almost don’t recognise that girl that was in Bend It. I know it’s me, but it feels like I’m watching someone else."

Bend It Like Beckham – a box office success that also earned a warm reception from critics – saw friends Jess (Nagra) and Jules (Knightley) pursue careers in professional football, against the wishes of their loved ones.

Despite having gone on to great success with roles in DI Ray and ER, Nagra joked that the legacy of the film still follows her to this day...

"When friends’ children are kicking a ball around, I think there’s an expectation that I’m suddenly going to bust out some moves.

"The training for that film was intense, and I do sometimes think, what if I’d have carried that on? I’d probably be a lot fitter!"

