When pressed by the ITV interviewer, he added: "It's not a no."

Last year it was announced that Daniel Craig would be stepping down from the role, following his final curtain call in the upcoming No Time To Die.

Heughan, who is best known for playing Jamie Fraser in the time-travelling drama series Outlander, is among a number of high-profile actors tipped for the role of the martini-slurping spy, including Luther's Idris Elba and Superman star Henry Cavill.

Last year, Heughan admitted that he's considered the iconic role before. Speaking with STV News, he said: "I think any actor who says they wouldn't would be lying, and I think it's time we have a Scottish Bond [like Sean Connery] again."

Outlander season 5 will air on Sunday 16th February 2020 in its US network STARZ, with its UK release date confirmed as Monday 17th February 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.