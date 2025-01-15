The most dramatic "contingency strategy", says the publication, is that the Academy Awards are called off entirely this year, which would be the first instance of such a thing happening in its 96-year history.

The uncertainty around this year's Oscar ceremony follows an enormous wildfire that has decimated large swathes of Los Angeles, California, the showbiz-centric city where the event is typically held.

The Hollywood Reporter has issued a firm debunking of The Sun's claims, sharing that senior figures at the Academy have told them that "no such plan is being contemplated and no such advisory committee exists".

The industry trade clarified that the Academy's board of governors, comprised of 55 individuals in total, is currently considering the best path forward for the Oscars after the tragic fire, which has claimed the lives of 25 people thus far.

So far, measures in place include an extension of the Oscar voting window, a delay to nominations being announced, the cancellation of a luncheon for nominees, and the postponement of the scientific and technical categories (which typically aren't part of the televised ceremony).

THR added that this year's Academy Awards hopes to be a "dignified" event that raises money for fire relief efforts and celebrates those who have risked their lives in fights against the blaze.

RadioTimes.com has approached the Academy for comment.

Following this month's Golden Globe awards, the top contenders at the event are expected to be musical Emilia Pérez, body horror The Substance, drama The Brutalist, and comedy A Real Pain.

The Academy Awards are scheduled for Sunday 2nd March 2025.

